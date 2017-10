NDP to defend Trans Mountain pipeline approval in B.C. Supreme Court

The B.C. government will be in court next month defending its approval of the expansion of the Kinder Morgan oil pipeline – even though it will seek, in another courtroom, to force Ottawa to withdraw its consent for the project.

Environment Minister George Heyman said in an interview on Tuesday his government will fight the Squamish Nation in B.C. Supreme Court over the provincial certificate of approval the BC Liberals granted.