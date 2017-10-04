TVA suspends commentator who joked on-air about hunting Quebec separatists

QUEBEC — A Quebec television network says it is temporarily removing a political commentator who joked on television about hunting Quebec separatists.

Groupe TVA says it is temporarily suspending Luc Lavoie from its programs after learning that a complaint has been filed against him with Quebec provincial police.

Lavoie made the controversial remark on the air on Tuesday while discussing petitions for and against squirrel hunting that were tabled at the provincial legislature.

He joked that he'd rather hunt separatists and than squirrels, then apologized hours later after the comments caused an uproar on social media.

TVA released an initial statement earlier today saying it considered Lavoie's comments unacceptable but didn't immediately announce any further action, given Lavoie had already apologized.

Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee was among those calling on TVA to go further and sanction the commentator.

The Canadian Press