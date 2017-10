Tax changes and Netflix deal show the muddle Trudeau’s government has created

How many storms of its own making can Justin Trudeau’s government sustain before it takes a lasting hit in public opinion?

As they reach mid-mandate the ruling Liberals are apparently determined to find out.

Over the past few weeks the government has marched in disorderly fashion to some poorly planned policy battles.

If there was meant to be a consistent thread to its core messaging, it has been lost in the shuffle.