Vegas gunman’s girlfriend in U.S. for questioning

The Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend, back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad, will be at the centre of the investigation into the shooting deaths of 59 people as authorities try to determine why a man with no known record of violence or crime would open fire on a concert crowd from a high-rise hotel.

Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley, 62, who was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting, was met by FBI agents at the airport in Los Angeles late Tuesday night, according to a law enforcement official.