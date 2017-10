Wayne Long, Liberal MP, Skips Caucus Meeting After Voting Against Own Party On Tax Consultations

A Liberal MP skipped his party’s weekly caucus meeting Wednesday, a day after he went rogue and voted in favour of a Conservative motion to extend consultations on the government’s proposed tax reforms.

Wayne Long was the only Liberal to vote “yea.” He was applauded by Tory MPs when he rose from his seat.

“I’m comfortable with the decision as awkward as it is,” he told HuffPost Canada in an interview. He justified his absence from caucus by saying he would have been a distraction anyway.