Bill Morneau’s former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties

The company that made Finance Minister Bill Morneau his millions before he leapt into federal politics in 2015 stands to benefit if Ottawa delays its promise to review treaties with several small Caribbean nations that have long served as tax havens.

Morneau Shepell, an HR consulting and pension management firm, was founded by Morneau’s father, and the finance minister served as its executive chair until October 2015, when he was elected in the riding of Toronto Centre.