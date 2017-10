Mélanie Joly says Quebec’s Netflix tax is province’s ‘own decision’

Minister of Canadian Heritage Melanie Joly announces the momument for the victims of communisim will start over with a new location and selection process Thursday, December 17, 2015 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly says Quebec is free to impose its own tax on foreign-owned online streaming services such as Netflix, insisting that Ottawa is listening to “anxiety” within the province over the issue.

Quebec’s National Assembly voted this week to require online providers to charge provincial sales tax after the federal government declined to require Netflix to apply the GST.