MPs backtrack, drunk canoeing may continue to be treated as impaired driving

Bowing to concerns from safe boating advocates, Canadian MPs have reversed course and plan to continue allowing police to lay impaired driving charges on drunk canoeists.

On Wednesday, Liberal MP Colin Fraser passed an amendment that removes a clause in Bill C-46 that would have excluded drinking and paddling from impaired driving laws.

The legislation will need to get through the Senate once it passes in the Commons, so it could be amended again before becoming law.