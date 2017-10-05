New Brunswick MP kicked off 2 committees for breaking Liberal ranks on tax changes

Saint John-Rothesay Liberal MP Wayne Long has been kicked off two parliamentary committees for breaking party ranks over small business tax changes.

Long confirmed he was removed Thursday from the standing committee on human resources, skills, social development and the status of persons with disabilities, as well as the standing committee on access to information, privacy and ethics.

“I am deeply disappointed to be removed from my committees but I respect and understand the party’s decision,” he said in an emailed statement to CBC News.