On video, accused told police murder, killing differ

OTTAWA — The man accused of murdering three women in the Ottawa Valley two years ago told police after his arrest that he saw a distinction between murder and killing.

The first evidence was shown in court this morning in the trial of Basil Borutski.

The 59-year-old former millwright at Atomic Energy of Canada is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of 66-year-old Carol Culleton, 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk and 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam.

In a video of the first police interview Borutski gave the day after the deaths, he says he was there not for murder, but for killing.

In the first 45-minutes of the five-hour interview played in court, Borutski also refused to talk to a lawyer and repeatedly expressed dislike for police, who he says have always treated him badly.

Borutski is representing himself, but has refused to participate in the trial, forcing the judge to enter a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

The Canadian Press