Political fallout begins as TransCanada pulls plug on Energy East

TransCanada is closing the book on its proposed Energy East pipeline, but the political fallout is just beginning.

On Thursday the company announced it won’t proceed with its Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline proposals.

The proposed Energy East project would have carried oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan across the country to be refined in New Brunswick. It would have added 1,500 kilometres worth of new oil pipelines to an existing network of more than 3,000 kilometres, which would have been converted from carrying natural gas, to carrying oil.