Purported Nova Scotia beer bandit inspires Cape Breton band to write song

SYDNEY, N.S. — A purported Cape Breton beer bandit named Terry whose alleged exploits became famous in a Facebook post last week has inspired a namesake song that has itself now gone viral.

It started last week when a Facebook account with the user name Ronnie Talbot posted in the Cape Breton Rant Room about someone — identified by a Tim Hortons worker as 'Terry from the Pier' — who allegedly stole beer from his truck while he was inside the coffee shop.

"Does anyone know a guy named Terry from the Pier? He's got a stupid ... haircut if that helps," the Sept. 25 post said.

"Him and another young fella stole a 24 out of the bed of my truck while I was taking a piss in Tim's. I was on my way out when I saw them jump into a green Pontiac Bonneville... So help me Jesus Terry if I find you you're (expletive)."

The authenticity of the post has not been verified, but it has nevertheless been widely shared and garnered hundreds of colourful comments — and even prompted a crowdfunding effort to replace the "24 of Keith's" that had raised $340 more than its $60 goal by Thursday afternoon.

Now, Cape Breton band Pretty Archie has put their own spin on the alleged beer burglary.

In video posted to Facebook that amassed 89,000 views in 19 hours, two members of the group are shown singing a folk-style song in a hotel room called "Terry stole the beer," using the original post as the basis for the tune's lyrics.

"Well gather 'round all you b'ys and let me tell you this. I pulled into a Timmy's, got out to take a piss. The Bonneville's closing door was all that I could hear. I saw the stupid haircut: Terry stole my beer," the band sings in a video that was culminating thousands of views an hour on Thursday.

The band finishes the song with a true Cape Breton plea: "Terry b'y, do the right thing. Give the beer back," lead singer Brian Cathcart declares.

One Facebook commenter noted that people from Cape Breton "take beer theft very seriously."

— By Aly Thomson in Halifax

The Canadian Press