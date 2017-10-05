Quebec solidaire, Option nationale hope to merge in advance of 2018 election

QUEBEC — Two of the smaller left-leaning Quebec sovereigntist political parties announced an agreement on Thursday to join forces ahead of next year's provincial election.

The deal between Quebec solidaire and Option nationale must be endorsed by the membership of both parties in the coming months.

The new party will keep the name Quebec solidaire.

QS has 17,000 members and holds three seats in the 125-member Quebec legislature, while Option nationale has 2,000 and holds no seats.

Option nationale was formed in 2011 by former Parti Quebecois member Jean-Martin Aussant after he felt the PQ was dragging its feet on the sovereignty question.

The party's leader, Sol Zanetti, said the new political entity will "offer something the other parties aren't."

Quebec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said he hopes the members of Option nationale will continue to promote the cause of independence online and in the media.

Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee brushed off the importance of the impending merger, noting Option national garnered less than one per cent of the vote.

The PQ were rebuffed by Quebec solidaire when they attempted to forge an electoral alliance earlier this year.

Lisee says the PQ are the only true choice for sovereigntists and the other two political parties only serve to help elect a "federalist right-leaning government" in the province.

The Canadian Press