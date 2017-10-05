The bloom is off the rose, Mr. Trudeau

Canada owes Justin Trudeau a great deal. After all, long before he really wanted to, he took on the most difficult task of all: trying to meet the soaring and unreasonable expectations of a political institution circling the toilet bowl — the Liberal Party of Canada.

First, an anecdote: I was speaking with then-Liberal Senator Willie Moore before the last federal election about what success would look like for Trudeau. His answer was automatic: a majority government. After a small pause, he added, almost reluctantly, “A minority government at least.”

At the time, I thought those expectations were excessive and unfair, more aspirational than real. Beating Tom Mulcair for second spot would be tough enough, let alone dethroning Stephen Harper — or so I believed.