TransCanada won’t proceed with Energy East pipeline

TransCanada says it won’t proceed with its Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline proposals.

Russ Girling, the Calgary-based energy company’s CEO and president, said in a statement that National Energy Board and Quebec officials will be informed TransCanada won’t go forward with the applications.

The proposed Energy East project would have carried oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan to New Brunswick.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant said in a statement that the company’s decision not to move forward is “not good news” for those who wanted to see the pipeline built, including the provincial government.