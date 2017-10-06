Canada adds jobs for 10th straight month with boost in full-time work

A surge in full-time work fuelled a 10th-straight month of net job gains to match the economy’s longest monthly streak since the financial crisis nine years ago.

Statistics Canada says September’s unemployment rate stayed at a nine-year low of 6.2 per cent after the country added 10,000 net new jobs, including 112,000 full-time positions.

The rise in full-time work more than offset a drop of 102,000 part-time jobs, however, last month’s job gains were entirely driven by growth in public-sector employment.