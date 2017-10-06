National Newswatch

Canadian ambassador’s Myanmar security detail draws ire amid accusations of atrocities against Rohingya

By — Oct 6 2017

Human-rights groups are sounding the alarm over a diplomatic trip the Canadian ambassador to Myanmar took part in because security for the delegation was provided by a police force accused of atrocities against Rohingya Muslims, including sexually assaulting them and burning their villages.

Earlier this week, Karen MacArthur, Canadian ambassador to Myanmar, joined 19 diplomats for a trip to the remote northern area of Rakhine state, the scene of violence that has forced more than half a million Rohinyga to flee over the past month. Myanmar’s Border Guard Police provided security for the diplomats during the visit, which was organized by the Government of Myanmar.

