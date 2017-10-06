Despite conflict-of-interest claims, ethics commissioner not examining Morneau over tax reforms

While the heated debate over the government’s proposed tax changes carries on in Parliament, the ethics watchdog is keeping its distance — at least for now — from allegations by Conservative MPs that Finance Minister Bill Morneau is putting himself in a conflict of interest.

The Morneau family business, Morneau Shepell, is one of the major pension management firms in the country. The opposition has been increasingly citing it as an attack line in the tax debate, claiming it will ultimately benefit from the proposed reforms on tax planning through private corporations.