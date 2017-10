Liberals’ pot bill tweaked to remove plant height limit, add timeline for edibles

The Liberal government’s marijuana bill has returned from a parliamentary committee with a few tweaks, including a requirement that edibles and other concentrated forms of cannabis become legal within a year of Bill C-45 becoming law.

The House of Commons health committee has been studying the bill clause by clause since August, and heard from more than 100 witnesses.

Out of that process the committee put forward two key changes to the legislation earlier this week.