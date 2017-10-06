National Newswatch
The end of the Energy East pipeline could mark the start of federal-provincial turmoil

By — Oct 6 2017

In light of the contrary feelings the demise of the Energy East pipeline inspired in Calgary and Montreal, this week it is easy to forget that the project was born under a relatively auspicious star alignment in Quebec. Or that political resistance to pipeline developments is hardly exclusive to that province.

Back in 2013 the Parti Québécois government of Pauline Marois expressed cautious interest in supporting TransCanada’s bid to link Western Canada’s oil fields to the Atlantic coast.

It was only once it was back in opposition that the PQ turned against the pipeline. Even then the party struggled with the decision.

