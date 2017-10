Tillerson’s days seen as numbered as foreign crises boil

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the stone-faced former oil executive Donald Trump tapped to serve as his global envoy, is increasingly seen by administration officials and diplomats as on his way out — just as flash-points from Iran to North Korea flare.

The impression that Tillerson’s days as Trump’s top diplomat are numbered was fueled this week by new reports of acrimony between the two men — principally, that Tillerson had questioned Trump’s intelligence to other top officials.