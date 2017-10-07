Alberta NDP fights uphill battle amid slipping energy future

The death of the Energy East project adds to the growing narrative in Western Canada that the country’s oil and gas industry is under siege by Ottawa and other parts of the country – increasing pressure on Alberta Premier Rachel Notley to prove her government’s climate policy will lead to shovels in the ground for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

A low oil price and soft global demand might be a significant part of TransCanada Corp.’s decision this week to shut down its $15.7-billion project to ship oil across the country to the East Coast. But questions about a new National Energy Board test of the full range of climate-change-related impacts that could result from project approval didn’t help. For many Albertans, there is so much uncertainty about whether any one of a number of proposed pipelines will actually go ahead, the loss of any one project is bad news – no matter if it was an expensive long-shot.