Calgary Election 2017: Mainstreet poll has Bill Smith eclipsing Naheed Nenshi in race for mayor’s seat

A poll released on Saturday suggests Bill Smith is picking up steam in the race to the mayor’s seat.

The survey from Mainstreet Research found that if an election was held today Smith would win with 48 per cent of the vote. That’s 17 points ahead of Naheed Nenshi who, according to polling by the organization, would achieve just 31 per cent of the vote.