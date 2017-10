Can Manitoba’s Liberal party become a real contender again?

As the Liberals in Manitoba get closer to choosing a new leader on Oct. 21, there is talk of a possible revival of a party that has not been a serious contender for power in three decades.

If Progressive Conservative Premier Brian Pallister’s leadership and his government’s policy agenda — especially budgetary restraint and rationalization of health services — remain controversial, there might well be an opening for the Liberals with centre-right voters.