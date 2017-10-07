Cause and effect

TransCanada’s cancellation of the Energy East pipeline demonstrates that elections matter and we get what we vote for.

Or at least what Liberal voters voted for.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in January he wants to “phase out” the oil sands and transition Canada to a low carbon economy.

For anyone wanting that, cancelled oil and gas pipelines are a dream come true, because they mean we can’t get our oil and natural gas resources in landlocked Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries or global markets.

When Trudeau made his “phase