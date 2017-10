How Facebook ads helped elect Trump

President Donald Trump talked on Twitter, but Facebook was the crucial tool that helped elect him, says the man who directed the digital aspects of the Trump campaign. Brad Parscale tells Lesley Stahl how he fine-tuned political ads posted on Facebook to directly reach voters with the exact messages they cared most about – infrastructure key among them — and had handpicked Republican Facebook employees to guide him. Stahl’s report will be broadcast on 60 Minutes Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.