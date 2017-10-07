National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Justin Trudeau’s Thanksgiving turkeys

By — Oct 7 2017

The best intentions often go awry. Bad things happen to good people. Sometimes you’re the windshield, and sometimes you’re the bug.

These days, Justin Trudeau must be feeling like the bug. Someone in his government even screwed up the Holocaust memorial. For some inexplicable reason the plaque for the new memorial in Ottawa, which opened last week, failed to include any mention of anti-Semitism or the Jewish people. The headlines were embarrassing, and the Heritage Minister, Mélanie Joly, had to reassure the public that a new plaque would be ordered up tout de suite.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines