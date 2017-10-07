Like it or not, the oilsands are a national project and you’re a stakeholder

The Energy East pipeline was mourned this week as a “nation-building project” that could have been, with the leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition, the premier of Alberta and the mayor of Saint John, N.B., all applying that patriotic stamp on Thursday.

Those are rather lofty words for a single capital project proposed by a private company, not to mention a pipeline that had not been cleared by an independent review.

To be sure, oil from Alberta would have travelled east to New Brunswick, with construction creating jobs in other provinces along the way.

But, as recently suggested by author Chris Turner, if there is a national project to grapple with here it already exists at one end of that proposed pipeline.

“It is a fixture on the Canadian landscape. It employs te