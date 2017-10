People injured in crash near London museum

Several pedestrians have been injured after a car hit people near the Natural History Museum in London, police say.

The Metropolitan Police said one person had been detained following the incident in Exhibition Road in South Kensington.

A BBC reporter at the scene said she had been told by police the injuries were minor.

Police said inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances and any motive.

BBC reporter Chloe Hayward was leaving the Natural History Museum as the incident happened.