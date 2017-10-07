The complex politics of taxes and pipelines

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr is hitting back against Saskatchewan’s premier who lambasted the federal government for the cancellation of the Energy East pipeline, and called it a West versus East issue.

“I’m not interested in divisive politics,” Carr said in an interview with The House.

“I’m not interested in pitting one region against the other. I’m not interested in pitting one sector of the economy against the other,” he said. “It’s our job to find policy that’s in the national interest.”