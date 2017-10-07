Toss Trudeau’s misbegotten tax scheme onto the ash heap

Aside from the duplicity of the Trudeau government’s tax attack on small business, you have to question the politics at play. Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s tax “reforms” have Liberal backbenchers squirming in their constituencies, friendly premiers worried about losing doctors to the United States, and old allies questioning their loyalty to the Grits.

Admittedly, Canadians haven’t stormed the streets en masse to protest the changes. Why not? For one thing, the ragtag coalition that opposes the tax changes — fishermen and farmers, doctors and lawyers, plumbers and mechanics, corner store owners and consultants (like me) — work too hard to mount the barricades.