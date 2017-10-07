Trudeau helps snuff out energy self-sufficiency dream

What the Energy East pipeline needed was a vision that extended somewhat beyond the length of a prime minister’s selfie stick.

Yes, it is true that TransCanada cancelled the project based on today’s economics. There is the ongoing decline in overall oil prices and the $9.58/barrel differential between light and heavy oil (making heavy Western oil less economical everywhere). There’s also the increased eastern demand for natural gas accompanied by a National Energy Board pricing agreement that greatly reduced the cost of of piping western natural gas to Ontario. (Approximately 70 per cent of the Energy East pipeline would have been repurposed, already-existing natural gas pipeline.)