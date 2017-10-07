Trump says he called Schumer on health care

President Donald Trump elaborated Saturday on his call to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday to discuss reviving health care legislation, saying he’d like to strike at least a “temporary deal,” although he did not provide details on what such an agreement might entail.
“Well, if we could make a deal, at least on a temporary basis — because Obamacare is exploding, it’s gone, the premiums are through the roof, you see what’s happening,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “So if we could make a temporary deal, because ultimately we’re going to have it back to the states, we’re going to block-grant back to the states, but if we