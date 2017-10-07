U Sports Roundup: No. 4 Western crushes Carleton to secure top spot in OUA

LONDON, Ont. — Chris Merchant threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 4 Western Mustangs crushed the Carleton Ravens 51-14 on Friday night in U Sports football action.

The win secured Western (7-0) top spot in the Ontario University Athletics conference standings. The Mustangs will receive a bye into the conference semifinals and have home-field advantage throughout the post-season.

Merchant finished 20 of 34 and was intercepted twice.

Alex Taylor ran for 142 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown. It's his third consecutive 100-plus yard game. He also caught four passes for 50 yards and one score. Cedric Joseph added two rushing TDs after carrying the ball 10 times for 81 yards.

Michael Arruda completed 17-of-31 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown for Carleton (2-4).

The Canadian Press