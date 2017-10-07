‘We did it the way we intended to’: Morneau weathers tax storm of his own making

William "Bill" Francis, Canada's minister of finance, listens during the International Economic Forum Of The Americas in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Monday, June 13, 2016. The conference promotes free discussion on major current economic issues and facilitates meetings between world leaders to encourage international discourse by bringing together Heads of State, the private sector, international organizations and civil society. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

Like the late, great Tom Petty, he won’t back down.

Or, to be more precise, the federal minister of finance has found a very Canadian middle ground: at once standing firm while conceding he needs to make some changes.

The Liberal government has infuriated small business owners from coast to coast to coast with its recent proposed changes to the tax system, but after weeks of blowback, Bill Morneau isn’t shying away.