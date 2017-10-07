We must define Islamophobia by what it truly is

For the past few weeks, the House of Commons Heritage Committee has been holding public consultations regarding Motion M-103.
Appearing before the Committee at the outset, M-103 sponsor Liberal MP Iqra Khalid emphasized the need for a comprehensive study of Canadians affected by racism and religious discrimination. She spoke eloquently about the painful experiences of individuals affected by prejudice and hatred, and the need for a systematic analysis of data (as required by M-103) to combat forces that are corroding our social fabric.