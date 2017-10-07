What Jagmeet Singh can draw from Barack Obama and John F. Kennedy

New Democratic Party federal leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh poses for a picture in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, July 13, 2017. Picture taken July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

In 1971, 69 per cent of Americans told Gallup, a pollster, they would vote for their party’s candidate for president if he were black. It took 37 years, but it finally happened with the election of Barack Obama as the U.S. president in 2008.

In 2017, 69 per cent of Canadians told the Angus Reid Institute they would consider voting for a party led by a Sikh man. Jagmeet Singh, the new leader of the New Democratic Party and a practising Sikh, will have to overcome that sentiment much more quickly to become prime minister.