Can ‘sunny ways” prevail in a stormy world?

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 45, and newly elected NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh, 38, are relentlessly optimistic. They each believe that love overcomes hate; that diversity unites rather than divides; and that respect and civility are keys to 21st century governance.

Both are empathetic extroverts. Both would likely pass an EQ test with flying colours. (An EQ test measures one ability to empathize, evaluate and express emotions to encourage understanding).