Colin Kaepernick says he’d stand for anthem if signed by NFL club

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the U.S. national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again.

According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.

Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem last season to bring more attention to the killings of black men by police officers and other social injustices. The protests spread this season after the former San Francisco 49ers starter opted out of his contract and was unable to sign on with another team.