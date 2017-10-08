Donald Trump defends paper towels in Puerto Rico, says Stephen Paddock was ‘probably smart’ in bizarre TV interview

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out Saturday at the “fake” journalists who criticized him for throwing rolls of paper towel to Puerto Rican hurricane victims.

The paper towels, he said, were beautiful. And soft.

“They had these beautiful, soft towels. Very good towels,” Trump said in a conversation that aired on Christian television network Trinity Broadcasting. “And I came in and there was a crowd of a lot of people. And they were screaming and they were loving everything. I was having fun, they were having fun. They said, ‘Throw ‘em to me! Throw ‘em to me, Mr. President!’”