How Singh must grow his party to fulfil his promise

Partisan politics is necessarily tribal, a blessing and a curse. The tribe provides friends, training, support — for some, jobs — and protection to its members. It also excludes, stereotypes and objectifies the other, behaviour essential to its identity. Its most valuable currency is membership, and the status and network it provides.

How generously it bestows membership, and to whom, is key to its politics, even to its survival. Make it exclusive and hard to get and you have the “vanguard” parties of left and right that led, in part, to the disastrous bloodshed of the 20th century.