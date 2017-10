Hurricane Nate weakens to a tropical storm after making US landfall twice

Nate weakened to a tropical storm early Sunday as it moved farther inland over Mississippi and Alabama, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and “rapid weakening is anticipated,” the center said.

Nate made its second US landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi, shortly after midnight local time Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane.