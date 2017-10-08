Jason Aldean opens ‘SNL’ playing Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’

“Saturday Night Live” kicked off its latest episode with a powerful moment.

Country singer Jason Aldean opened the second episode of the NBC variety series’ 43rd season with a Tom Petty cover just days after playing as the mass shooting began in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history. Like everyone I’m struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal,” Aldean said starting the show. “So many people are hurting.”