Mike Pence walks out of NFL game after players take a knee during anthem

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence left an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Indianapolis after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.

The former Indiana governor flew in so he could watch Peyton Manning’s jersey retirement ceremony. But Pence didn’t stick around long.

Pence said on Twitter: “I left today’s Colts game because POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”