Personal items from Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds up for auction

Personal items that once belonged to Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, are going on the auction block this weekend in Los Angeles, after the two actresses died within a day of each other last December.

The pieces range from an Empire Strikes Back annotated script that belonged to Fisher, who famously played Princess Leia, to her mother’s former dance studio, which could fetch up to $8 million US.

Celebrity dance studio