The Insiders: Is Jagmeet Singh’s victory a political game changer?

“The NDP in choosing Mr. Singh have taken a gamble, I think it’s a calculated and strategic gamble, but they’re really reshaping their coalition,” said David Herle of the Gandolf group.

Herle added the party has decided, whether consciously or not, “that the road ahead for them does not lie in reclaiming the once hallowed ground of Manitoba or Saskatchewan, nor does it primarily lie through Quebec as they thought for the last couple of elections, but it lies through urban and suburban Canada. That changes the battlegrounds for all the parties.”