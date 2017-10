Challenges lie ahead for B.C. Finance Minister as she takes budget defence on the road

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James has defended her September budget in the media, in the legislature and to members of the B.C. business community. This week, she’ll face her toughest audiences, and the outcome of these meetings will have a significant bearing on the province’s finances.

Ms. James is travelling to Montreal, Toronto and New York to sit down with officials representing banks, investment firms and credit-rating agencies.