Government petitions call for end to Phoenix pay system, call centres

The plagued Phoenix payroll system is being targeted by two official House of Commons petitions — one that calls for a change in how compensation errors are managed while the other one demands the pay system be abolished altogether.

Canadians can force a federal government response to a petition by having it approved by a government clerk, sponsored by an MP and getting at least 500 signatures.

Two petitions about the troubled Phoenix pay system, which has caused tens of thousands of federal public servants to be improperly paid over the last 18 months, are now gathering signatures.