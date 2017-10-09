Medically unfit for deployment? We’ll try to employ you elsewhere, says Canada’s top general

The Canadian military is redesigning itself to make room for troops who may not be “deployable,” but are still “employable,” the country’s top general said.

The remarks by Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of the defence staff, represent a social and cultural sea change for an institution that has been accused of discarding injured members who, in some cases, have begged to continue serving.

Since the release of the Liberal government’s new defence policy last spring, Vance has telegraphed that he wants to improve the career prospects of the wounded and that he was open to being more flexible.