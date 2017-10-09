MPs careful not to condemn U.S. gun laws after Las Vegas mass shooting, but NDP MP Dubé says it’s an ‘unsustainable situation’

Some Canadian MPs offered measured criticism of U.S. gun laws in the wake of the shooting rampage at a country music festival in Las Vegas Oct. 1 that left 59 people dead and 489 wounded, saying the incident illustrates the differences between the countries’ respective gun cultures, though opting to stay out of what’s a domestic political debate.

In the aftermath of the shooting, which also left four Canadians dead, The Hill Times reached out to MPs with public safety backgrounds from all three major parties to solicit their opinions on U.S. gun laws.

Most lawmakers reached for comment were careful not to lecture Americans on what they should do when it comes to regulating guns, though NDP MP Matthew Dubé (Chambly-Borduas, Que.) said it’s time the U.S. acknowledge it has a problem with firearms.